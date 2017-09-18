ALDOT investigating after drivers capture pic of state vehicle dragging deceased animal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver traveling along I-20 East from Birmingham took a disturbing picture has been making the rounds online. Now, ALDOT is hoping out find out what happened.

The graphic picture depicts a dead dog being dragged by a truck owned by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Birmingham resident April Bennett told CBS42 News that her 5-year-old son was in the car with her at the time the picture was taken.

ALDOT has released a statement admitting that one of their crews did come across a dead dog and that the disposal of that animal is now being investigated.

You can read the statement in full below:

BIRMINGHAM – On Monday, September 18 one of our crews did run upon a dead dog on the interstate. The disposal of that dog is being investigated and the appropriate action will be taken once the investigation is complete.

We regret the animal was disposed of in this manner and are taking steps to prevent further occurrences of this nature.

