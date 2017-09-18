Bessemer Police investigate armed robbery of Country Inn & Suites

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for suspects in connection with the robbery of Country Inn & Suites Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Cortice Miles, a call came in around 6 a.m. of a robbery in progress at the Academy Way location. Officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who say the suspects were possibly a black male and black female.

Witnesses say the black male was carrying a handgun during the robbery and took an undisclosed amount of money. Both suspects had their faces covered and fled the scene before police arrived.

The hotel clerk was not injured.

If you have any information, please call Bessemer Police.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.