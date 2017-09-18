Deputies arrest Birmingham man for trafficking illegal drugs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Birmingham man for trafficking illegal drugs, according to a release by the department.

30-year-old Keylands Dewayne Turner was stopped by deputies for a tag violation in the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE on Saturday. Officials say Turner attempted to throw a brown paper bag from his car during the stop.

Deputies recovered the bag and found marijuana, alprazolam, hydrocodone, oxycodone, and a scale. After searching his car, authorities found additional prescription narcotics.

Turner was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with a bond set at $250,000.