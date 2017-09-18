Gov. Ivey stands as early leader in Alabama governor’s race

(WIAT) — A new poll positions Governor Kay Ivey as the Republican favorite in the state of Alabama.

According to a poll by the Tarrance Group, Governor Ivey is the most popular Republican figure in Alabama, scoring higher than both President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Eighty-four percent of Republican primary voters say they have a favorable impression of the governor. They are equally impressed with the job she is doing as Governor of Alabama.

Many voters believe that Ivey is handling Alabama’s scandals and corruption well and that she is representing Republican views on important issues.

In the primary trial ballot, Governor Ivey captured sixty-six percent of the vote. Tommy Battle had eleven percent of the vote and Scott Dawson and Bill Hightower only received three percent of the vote.