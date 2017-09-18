Hale County school leaders mourn death of student

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Students and teachers at Greensboro Middle School in Hale County are grieving the death of an eighth-grade student who was killed Saturday in a car accident.

The fatal wreck happened at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday along County Road 30.

Jaheim Davis, 15, was driving the car before the crash, and his younger brother Ra’hQwon, 14, died at the scene. State Troopers say neither teenager was wearing a seatbelt, and the vehicle burst into flames after hitting a tree. Jaheim Davis was ejected and was taken to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.

Greensboro Middle School Principal Anthony Sanders says he and staff and many students at his school and the next door high school are mourning this tragedy. The 14-year-old attended the middle school and played on the football team, and his brother goes to the high school.

“Today is a difficult day for our school family. We lost a valued member of our school family. Ra’hQwon was an 8th-grade student here and a member of the junior Raiders football team,” Sanders said. “Just a fun kid, a kid who really enjoyed life.”

Grief counselors were on hand Monday to help students deal with the loss. Sanders says counselors and the school football coach met the team and cheerleaders to begin planning a memorial to commemorate the life of Ra’hQwon.

The principal says the student will be missed.

“He really enjoyed playing football, and in addition to that, he just enjoyed hanging out and having a good time with his classmates. He was a practical joker from time to time but nothing too serious,” Sanders said. “And like any middle school kid he just enjoyed his days he was here.”

State Troopers are investigating the fatal crash. Hale County District Attorney Micheal Jackson says he is waiting for ALEA to finish the investigation. Jackson was not sure why the15-year-old was behind the wheel.

Davis is still being treated for his injuries.