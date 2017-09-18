Homewood Police searching for missing person last seen at Brookwood Hospital

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person in the area.

57-year-old Michael Dewayne Gardner was last seen in Homewood as a patient at Brookwood Hospital in April of 2017. Police say he does have medical issues.

Gardner is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’9″ and 185 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right calf of an unknown cartoon character.

If you have any information on Gardner’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Sgt. Harris at (205) 332-6240 or dispatch at (205) 332-6200.