Investigators in 2015 Charleston massacre share evidence in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Lead investigators in the infamous 2015 slaying of nine African-American parishioners at a Charleston, S.C. Bible study shared evidence in the case Monday at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

The event was part of the BCRI’s annual Conference on Law Enforcement and Civil Rights, which it hosts with the FBI.

This year’s conference focused specifically on hate crimes.

“This was a very clear, deliberate act of hate,” said Gregory Mullen, who was Charleston’s Chief of Police when the mass shooting happened.

Mullen said his department was quick to call the act a hate crime, a move which, he believes helped the community.

“It sends a message to the community that you understand the actions that were taken and how harmful that is, and that you’re going do all you can to ensure that that person is brought to justice,” Mullen said.

Mullen, along with Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Williams and FBI Supervisory Special Agent Brian Womble, shared evidence in the case, from photos of the victims, to surveillance video from the Emanuel AME Church, to self-shot photos and videos of Dylan Roof, the man convicted in the shooting.

Photos showed Roof posing with symbols associated with slave ownership and white supremacy, and a video showed Roof firing a gun at a phone book.

“Just to see it, it brings hurt and tears to your eyes, to know that such a tragic thing happened,” said Jaqueline Taylor, one of the dozens of people who attended the discussion with Mullen and his colleagues.

People in attendance realized that while the conversation on hate crimes is a difficult one to have, it’s necessary.

“We’re all Charleston,” said Abdul-Hakeem Nabeeh Um’Rani, an Imam who also attended the conference. “We’re all everywhere we have atrocities that hurt and harm and kill innocent men, women and children, and we have to talk about it.”

Mullen said he considers the response of the Charleston Police Department to be a successful one after the shooting, thanks to pre-existing relationships the department had in the community.

“Hopefully by us sharing this information with others, they’re going be able to learn, they’re going to be able to strengthen their communities,” Mullen said. “You cant wait for a tragedy like this to happen, to start building those relationships and strong partnerships, because if you wait until the tragdy happens, it’s too late.”