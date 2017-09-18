Make your tailgate healthier with this easy Crock-Pot Chili

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — September is Fruit and Veggies–More Matters Month and there are simple ways to increase your intake of both in delicious ways. You can even do it while enjoying those weekend tailgates this football season!

Most adults and children do not get the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables needed for good health. Fruits and vegetables help every day bodily functions, as well as prevent diseases like cancer, heart disease, and high blood pressure.

Different colors of fruits and vegetables represent different phytochemicals and nutrients and it’s important to get a variety of colors. You need five to 11 servings a day. While that sounds overwhelming, one easy way to do it is to make half your plate a vegetable, 1/4 the meat, and 1/4 the starch or bread.

If your kids or family members don’t like veggies, you can easily “hide” them in different dishes. This chili can be cooked in a crock pot or on the stove top. It includes several different colors of vegetables (red, green, yellow, brown and black), plus it’s lower in fat thanks to lean beef, low in sodium after rinsing the canned vegetables, and high in fiber because of the increased vegetables. If you’re in a time crunch, you can also used canned chili and add vegetables to make it healthier.

INGREDIENTS

1 lb. lean ground beef

6 oz tomato paste

1½ tomatoes, chopped (or 1 8-ounce can diced tomato)

1 bell pepper, chopped (red, green or yellow)

1 small yellow onion, chopped

Celery, chopped finely or grated

Carrots, chopped finely or grated

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1½ teaspoons cumin

1½ teaspoon chili powder

4 to 5 cups water (add more if needed)

Topping per serving:

1 tablespoon plain Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon chopped green onion- or bell pepper

1 tablespoon low fat shredded cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

Brown meat in medium-large pan. Drain off any fat. Add spices (cumin and chili pepper) Place tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, celery, carrots, black beans, kidney beans in crock pot. Add seasoned meat. Combine tomato paste and water. Pour over meat and vegetables in the crock pot. Cook on low-medium heat for 3-4 hours.

Serve in individual bowls with toppings as described above. Makes approximately 8 servings.