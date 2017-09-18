One dead after officer-involved shooting in Calhoun County

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — A person has been killed in an officer-involved shooting, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.

The incident occurred at Helen Drive in Piedmont, where a man’s car had broken down outside of another person’s home. The owner of that home helped the man push his vehicle into their yard where it stayed for around 10 days, according to Wade.

A deputy with the Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area and approached the man as he believed he was experiencing hallucinations, according to Wade. The deputy checked the man’s status and discovered that there was a warrant for the man’s arrest.

As the deputy began to pat the man down, a struggle reportedly began, which led to the man acquiring a weapon from another deputy at the scene. The other deputy then resorted to deadly force in order to protect himself, according to Wade.

