CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A home was destroyed in a house fire early Monday morning.

The Center Point Fire Department responded to the fire in the 4300 block of Osage Drive. Officials say the fire was called in around 4 a.m. by a person passing by the home.

According to authorities on the scene, the house was vacant.

Center Point Fire Department at a house fire on Osage Drive. I'm seeing just the foundation left. @WIAT42 pic.twitter.com/2qOQwVc2MJ — Brit Moorer (@britmoorer) September 18, 2017

There were no injuries reported.