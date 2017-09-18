Walker County considers new cuts to balance budget

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Commission has one more week to decide how they will deal with a $1.8M deficit in the county budget for 2018.

Commissioners previously considered cutting 19 part-time county jobs and discussed other cuts Monday that could affect county employees’ benefits.

The proposals would have to go before the Civil Service Board for approval but could involve a significant increase in employee contributions to insurance as well as a change in the rules for paid overtime. Those two items were marked in a proposal document as critical changes for the budget process.

This comes a week after the commission proposed cutting 19 part-time positions. Twelve of those were public safety positions.

That idea was walked back a bit Monday.

“Well, it is a proposed budget so nothing is officially accomplished, but I do think a good working tone has been set. I’m excited about the days ahead, moving forward and seeing if we can assist this commission. And I’m thankful that the tone has been softened a bit to recognize public safety is just not the area where we balance a budget,” said Walker County Jail Administrator Trent McCluskey.

Department heads were asked to find places they can make cuts themselves, leaving it in their hands to decide how cuts would be implemented.

“We’re faced with making decisions based on what’s fair and what’s priorities, and public safety is a priority of this commission. So the plan that I presented today was five percent cuts to Public Safety which is the sheriff and the jail, five percent to the D.A., and 10% cuts to the other departments,” said Keith Davis, county commissioner for District One.

Sheriff Jim Underwood said five percent is still a significant cut, but he indicated he will work with the commission the best he can.

The commission is required by state law to “adequately” fund the sheriff’s office.

Commissioners also discussed the possibility of an increase in the county tag tax or a lodging tax to create new revenue.

Voters rejected a one-cent sales tax increase in an August vote on the issue.

Another called meeting of the Walker County Commission will be held Monday, September 25, when commissioners are expected to vote on a proposed budget.