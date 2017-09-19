Alabama judge refuses to move man’s trial from ‘S-Town’

JAY REEVES, The Associated Press Published:
In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, Tyler Goodson of the hit podcast "S-Town" stands at the grave in Green Pond, Ala., of friend John B. McLemore, who is also featured in the serialized show. A judge has set an Oct. 16 trial date for Goodson, named in a mulit-count indictment related to an alleged theft linked to events in the popular story. Goodson has pleaded not guilty to a multi-count indictment alleging he took lumber, old vehicles and a laptop computer from the property of his friend John B. McLemore, the main character in "S-Town." (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A judge says a character from the hit podcast “S-Town” will stand trial on theft and other charges in the rural Alabama county that serves as the setting for the serialized narrative.

Bibb County Circuit Judge Donald McMillan refused to move Tyler Goodson’s upcoming trial to an even more rural county during a hearing Tuesday.

The defense asked to relocate the case, arguing that the popularity of “S-Town” makes it impossible for Goodson to get a fair trial on charges linked to events in the podcast.

A prosecutor called the request premature, and the judge agreed.

Goodson has pleaded not guilty to a multi-count indictment alleging he took lumber, old vehicles and a laptop computer from the property of his friend John B. McLemore, the main character in “S-Town.”

