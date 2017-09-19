Bibb County town preparing for its own Woodstock Music Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Woodstock Music Festival lives again–this time in Alabama.

The festival comes months after Woodstock, Alabama was pushed to the spotlight by the hit podcast, S-Town. The podcast has gone on to break records, including reaching 16 million downloads in just its first week after its April release.

People across Woodstock were split on the podcast’s portrayal of the town so they’re turning the national fame into a way to give back. Donations from attendees will go towards building a new senior center in Woodstock.

Admission for the Woodstock Music Festival is free but there is a $10 parking fee. The festival features a full line-up of music, including headliner Casey Thrasher, as well as food and plenty more ways to meet the people of Woodstock. If you’d like to attend, just head to Holiday Raceway on Saturday, September 23rd. Gates open at 9 a.m.

