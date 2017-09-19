Change lives with a ‘Committed to a Cure’ car tag benefitting Children’s of Alabama

Sign up to be reminded to get your Children’s of AL License Plate – Cure Childhood Cancer

The tag has recently been updated! This is exciting news, but the mission remains the same: continue to treat Alabama’s children diagnosed with cancer and strive to find a cure for this frightening disease. The Curing Childhood Cancer funds continue to be a valuable part of the success of all of the Children’s of Alabama programs. These funds are more valuable now than ever.

If you sign the pledge below with a YES, we will email you two weeks prior to the month you register your vehicle to remind you that it is time to get the tag.

To sign the pledge, click or tap the “begin” button below: