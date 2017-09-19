Children’s of Alabama offers free car seats to patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Children’s of Alabama wants to make sure all children are safe and secure when they’re in cars. They’ve partnered with Hare, Wynn, Newell and Newton to provide car seats for many families.

The law firm donated $10,000 to the cause today. They’ve donated more than $25,000 to the program since it began three years ago. With this money, the hospital is able to provide free car seats to families whose children are patients in the hospital. The goal is to make sure they get home safely.

But leaders from both organizations today emphasized the importance of using the right car seats the right way all the time.

“We don’t want it to just be when they’re going to and from the hospital, though,” said Kathleen Richard, Pediatric Emergency Fellow with Children’s of Alabama. “We’d like it to be every time that they’re in a car that they are in a seat that is appropriate for their weight and height as well as their age.”

“It’s important that they and their families understand that there is an increase in safety that is associated with car seats and with making those kids safer in car seats,” Hare Wynn Managing Partner Leon Ashford said.