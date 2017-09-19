FBI offers tips to avoid cyber threats

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The FBI says cyber crime attacks are ever-evolving, and it’s not easy to keep up with the increased attacks. But they offer tips on how you can protect your information from a security breach.

Darren Mott, Supervisory Special Agent for Counterintelligence for Birmingham’s Division of the FBI, spoke about the topic during an AEC MEGA Group event Tuesday. The group promotes the architecture, engineering and construction industries. They invited Mott to speak to help professionals in these industries understand how to protect their businesses from cyber threats. But many of the tips apply to everyone.

Some of Mott’s tips for cyber security:

Passwords – it’s important that they have no meaning. For example, ‘catmountainriver’ is a combination of three words with no real connection or meaning. This makes it difficult for someone to guess. It’s also good to use different passwords for each situation. Password managers can be helpful, but you’re storing them on your device when you use these, so all your info remains on your device. But they make it more difficult for someone to steal them because they have to go through additional steps to get the passwords.

Back up everything – in case of a breach, you’ll still have your data.

Patch and update software – this is good advice for businesses in particular. It ensures that you have all the proper security updates. Don’t wait to update – do it as soon as the update is available.

Networks – be careful with free networks. On a free network, it’s very easy for any person to see everyone else’s data.

Facts about social media – There are 162-million fake profiles on Facebook. About 5-6% of Twitter profiles are fake. So be careful what you post. Mott says we share way too much information on social media that can harm us, for example “On a vacation in Mexico this week.” That lets people know you won’t be home and you might be the target of a break-in attempt. It’s also important to make sure you know the people you’re connected with.

LTE networks are generally very secure. A person would have to hack into the phone tower to be able to get your information.

Think before you click – Use good judgment before you click on any link or open any email.