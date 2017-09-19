First responders train for railway incidents

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders in the Birmingham area received training for railway incident response in Irondale through Norfolk Southern’s Operation Awareness and Response program.

“It caused a very expensive, very large derailment with some very nasty chemicals,” a Norfolk representative told first responders. “That could’ve been really ugly.”

Railway accidents can pose unique threats to the lives and safety of first responders and to the community.

“Events where there’s a derailment or the loss of a product from a train that does imperil the community. We recently experienced that just one county away in Pell City,” recalled Jim St. John, an Emergency Management Agency officer in Jefferson County. “A very large derailment with a lot of hazards on the ground.”

Captain Wes McDanal with the Irondale Fire Department said with Norfolk Southern in Irondale’s back yard, they want to be as prepared as possible for any incidents at Norris Yard our out in the community.

“You know this is not something that we fortunately deal with on a daily basis, but the potential and the risk hazard is high, and that potential is here every day … this railroad yard is in close proximity to several different neighborhoods, so that’s going to be our first priority is to make sure that the public is safe,” said McDanal.

“Our concern is to protect the first responder and to help them to protect their communities,” explained Glen Rudner, a Hazardous Material Compliance Officer with Norfolk Southern.

Training covered a range of topics including locomotive fires, hazmat response, and even safety features of the railway system.

“If people would pay more attention to the signal devices that the rail puts in place then those tragedies could be avoided and that’s certainly part of this,” said St. John. “There’s a lot of train traffic here and we need to be ready at any time to respond and to make the community safe.”

The event was one of 23 stops for Operation Awareness and Response. You can view their travel schedule here.