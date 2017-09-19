Innocent bystander killed in crossfire in Tom Brown Village shooting

AVONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed after being struck in a shooting in the Tom Brown Village Housing Community.

The incident happened late Monday night in the 500 block of 41st Street North. According to Sgt. Shelton with Birmingham Police, police received calls from multiple citizens in the area around 10:40 p.m.

Officials say the victim was an innocent bystander and was not involved in the altercation that led to the shooting. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police do not have any suspects at the moment.

