Police: Teenager body slams fair worker after people cut in line

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fair employee is OK after police say he was body slammed by a teenager who was irritated about people cutting in line.

The incident occurred late Friday night in Oneonta at the Blount County Fair.

A young girl recorded the altercation on her cell phone. The video has been shared thousands of times across social media.

“Oh yeah it was pretty chaotic,” said Stephen Marsh.

Marsh said his wife and kids were feet from the scuffle. He can’t believe the outburst happened at a place set up for family fun.

“The young gentleman outweighed the operator by at least 20 pounds and he was slinging him around like a ragdoll,” said Marsh.

Oneonta Police said the teenager seen in the video is 14-years-old. Investigators told CBS 42 News that the teen was upset about people cutting in line and eventually attacked the ride operator.

Anna Murray, who is only in the 8th grade, wasn’t in a position to help. She was so shocked that she started recording on her phone.

“I was kind of nervous I think because I didn’t want someone to get hurt,” said Murray.

After the teen body slammed the worker a second time, Marsh said he was able to help separate the two.

“My family was six feet away and that was what was the most important thing to me so as soon as I got wrapped up around him, bear hugged him, he wasn’t going nowhere,” said Marsh.

Marsh worries what could have happened with so many children close by. With other fairs scheduled in many central Alabama towns, he’s hopeful people come out looking for family fun instead of a Friday night fight.

“This is the first time we’ve had any kind of issue like this in several years,” said Marsh.

According to Oneonta Police, the ride operator did not press charges against the teenager. His name has not been released.