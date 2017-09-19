Randall Woodfin talks mayoral runoff, addresses experience concerns

(WIAT) — Birmingham voters are two weeks away from choosing the city’s next mayor.

Mayoral Candidate Randall Woodfin joined us Tuesday morning to talk about the upcoming election. Winning majority of the vote in the first election, the outgoing school board member is set to face incumbent William Bell in the runoff election on October 3rd.

Woodfin says he credits his success to hard work during his campaign that began 365 days before the election.

The candidate says his team has focused more on listening to the concerns of Birmingham residents who he say are frustrated with the current administration. He specifically discussed issues such as overgrown lots and road conditions, dilapidated houses, and small business owners and their relationships with City Hall.

Woodfin says under his administration, his first order of business would be to take an assessment of each department. He also says he would want a third party to take a look at the city’s finances.

“I don’t think the city of Birmingham has a ‘we don’t have enough money’ problem,” Woodfin said. “We have a ‘how our money is being spent’ problem.”

In response to concerns about Woodfin’s lack of experience, the former School Board President says he dealt with issues that concerned the city of Birmingham every day as a lawyer for the city.

