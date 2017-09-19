Ransomware attack impacts probate offices in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Montgomery County officials are working with the FBI to combat a ransomware attack that is impacting county services.

No employee or public information has been stolen. However, the attack has caused the county’s system to lock up. The Probate Office cannot work with vehicle tags and registrations, nor business and marriage licenses at this time. The Driver’s License system is still operating.

The county says the FBI is investigating the attack. Experts are working to create a new system.

“We’re not the first entity to go through this. We are working diligently to get things restored,” said Montgomery County Cheif Information and Technology Officer, Lou Lalacci. “We have multiple layers of security and we have a plan in place to repair and restore.”

According to the release issued by the county, security systems have been notified.