Register to see President Donald Trump in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — President Donald J. Trump is planning to speak in Huntsville on Friday in support of Senator Luther Strange.

Trump has thrown his support behind the incumbent in his race for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The president will deliver remarks at the Von Braun Center on September 22nd. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the rally will start at 7 p.m.

All guests must RSVP. Click here to register for the rally.

Strange will face Roy Moore in a runoff on September 26th.