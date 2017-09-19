Register to see President Donald Trump in Huntsville

By Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump reacts before speaking at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix. The Trump administration is preparing to restore the flow of surplus military equipment to local law enforcement agencies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — President Donald J. Trump is planning to speak in Huntsville on Friday in support of Senator Luther Strange.

Trump has thrown his support behind the incumbent in his race for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The president will deliver remarks at the Von Braun Center on September 22nd. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the rally will start at 7 p.m.

All guests must RSVP. Click here to register for the rally.

Strange will face Roy Moore in a runoff on September 26th.

 

