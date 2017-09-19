UAB leaders break ground on new Arts and Sciences building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB leaders gathered on Tuesday to break ground on a new 160,000 square foot Arts and Sciences building.

The $39.5 million project is located at the corner of 10th Avenue South and 14th Street South.

The building will house the Departments of Anthropology, Computer Sciences, English, Foreign Languages, Mathematics, Philosophy and Social Work.

In addition to accommodations for faculty, the building will also include a 300-seat auditorium, performance space, administrative offices and a storm shelter.

“This building is going to be extremely important to so many people,” said Robert Palazzo, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “Obviously, our students and faculty that will be operating in the building, but also to the greater community who will have access to this public institution and the draw it will bring to help us bring more talent into Birmingham.”

The new building is expected to open in the Fall of 2019.