Wenonah High School Band asking for the community’s help in replacing old, worn uniforms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wenonah High School is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, but there’s a great deal of attention on the Wenonah Marching Dragons.

The band has been invited to perform in the Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. next year, but they may not be able to participate because right now, they can’t meet the uniform requirement.

Band uniforms typically have a lifespan of about 8-12 years. The Wenonah band has not had new uniforms since 1997.

Imagine performing in front of a crowd and you hear your pants rip in a less than ideal place. That has happened to the Marching Dragons on several occasions.

Now, the school’s band director and school alumni are trying to raise $10,000 for new uniforms.

“It makes the kids feel like they’re not a part of being a complete band program,” said DeWayne Moore, the Wenonah band director. “When they go to competitions and go to games and the band across the field has on uniforms at halftime, it just makes a difference.”

The alumni association has already raised $4,000 but says it’s crucial that the community help out.

“When a person looks good they feel good and it’s about pride and self-worth,” said Walter Wilson with the Grand Alumni Association. “So, that’s why we’re reaching out. We’re asking the community of southwest Birmingham the alumnus of Wenonah high school to be apart of it.”

Right now, they are close to 100 members in the band, compared to the 60 members last year. The interest is definitely there – they just need the uniforms.

“We get talked about for not having uniforms every year since I’ve been here,” said Wenonah senior De’Marcus Bimbo. “We’ve been mainly the only band without uniforms it’s kind of sad that it’s my 12th-grade year and I didn’t get a chance to march in uniforms.”

If you would like to donate to the Wenonah band uniform efforts, you can send donations to P.O. Box 28373 Birmingham, AL 35228 or donate on their GoFundMe page here.