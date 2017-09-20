Alabamians with ties to Mexico continue checking on loved ones, looking for ways to help



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabamians with ties to Mexico continue to check on family members while also looking for ways to help.

With power outages and widespread damage making communication difficult, many area churches are still planning ways to help. Some small grocery stores have already tried to what they can.

For family members who have loved ones in Mexico City, most of the images and stories have been shared on social media.

“It’s been chaos. We’ve been so worried about our families because we were not being able to communicate and make phone calls,” said Cesar Mata, who lives in the Birmingham area.

Mata learned that his mother and other family members are OK. Platforms like Facebook and Twitter are helping him stay informed about what’s going on.

Some videos, like volunteers digging through crumbled buildings searching for survivors, are difficult to stomach. Mata shared one that shows a crowd of people standing silent as first responders listen for cries for help.

“When everybody’s lifting the hand that means silence because somebody hears somebody screaming inside of the building,” said Mata,

Similar scenes play out on TV at Garcia’s Grill near Pinson. Many customers are from Mexico.

“Peoples come in, they are sitting for lunch and watching the news,” said Maria Greguol.

Greguol has family near Mexico City. She shared photos with CBS 42 that show loved ones trying to help neighbors in need.

“She said right now what I’m doing is making tortas for everybody, I’m going out, I’m giving it to the rescue teams,” said Greguol.

At Garcia’s Grill, Greguol set out a donation box for people to give to people in Mexico. She already had it out after the first earthquake. She is blessed that her family is OK, but wants to help others.

El Charro, another shop in Center Point, also has a collection box. Until more immediate needs are known, Greguol is hopeful modest donations will go a long way.

“A dollar, two dollars, three dollars, and we put it all together, it will be a great help,” said Greguol.

Stay with CBS 42 News for more updates on how you can help.