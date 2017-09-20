Body Found in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)-Investigators are trying to track down whoever is responsible for a man’s death in Pickens County. The victim was shot multiple times and his body was discovered in a residential neighborhood.

Betty Wilcox has lived in the neighborhood for fifty years and has never seen anything like happen before.

“It is shocking and disturbing that it is happening here. Sunday morning I was leaving home to go visit Tuscaloosa and before I got to the top of the hill to get to the highway, there was a lot of people and an ambulance and the law. And I was told that somebody had come by there and found a body that had been shot” Wilcox said.

Pickens County Sheriff David Abston says hunters found the body around 8am Sunday morning in a yard on County Road 53 off Highway 82 in Ethelsville. Police are trying to find out who the man was.

“He has not been identified, we’ve reached out to Lowndes County Mississippi and Columbus Mississippi authorities to try to identify him. He’s been sent for an autopsy. We are not going to leave any stone un-turned and we are going to look diligently to solve this case and bring the perpetrators to justice” Abston said.

The victim is described as a black male weighing 220 pounds, six feet tall, with a bald head with a white goatee in his 40’s or 50’s. Homeowner Betty Wilcox says she hopes police catch whoever killed the victim.

“They need to be held accountable whoever they are. They need to be caught because we’ve never had anything like that happen around here “.

This case is the first homicide of the year in Pickens County.