Capital murder charges filed in ‘road rage’ shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Police have obtained a capital murder warrant against the suspect in a weekend fatal shooting that appeared to be an act of road rage.

AL.com reports 31-year-old Jermaine Curtis Boswell was formally charged Tuesday in the shooting death of 46-year-old Michael Eugene Stevens on Saturday.

Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer says investigators believe Boswell pursued Stevens after Stevens struck his car and fled. Dyer says the suspect opened gunfire, at which point Stevens crashed into two parked cars, and the suspect drove by and fired again.

Boswell faces a capital murder charge as firing from a vehicle and into a vehicle are both capital offenses.

He was to be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail, where he will be held without bond. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

