BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Patients at Children’s of Alabama got to go on quite an adventure today, and they didn’t even have to leave the building!

The kids went on a scavenger hunt, and their goal was to find familiar Birmingham landmarks, including Regions Field and Vulcan.

The landmarks were visible just by looking out the window.

The children had a little extra help as Schaffer Eye Center provided them with special binoculars.