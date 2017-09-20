Gas leak near Vestavia Hills Elementary West causes temporary evacuation

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Construction in Vestavia has caused a gas leak near the Vestavia Hills Elementary West campus.

The fire department has been called. The gas line and air conditioning are both being shut off. As a precautionary measure, certain rooms will evacuate to the Civic Center. Officials say the evacuation should be short term.

As a precautionary measure, certain rooms will evacuate to the Civic Center. Officials say the evacuation should be short term.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.