Gas leak near Vestavia Hills Elementary West causes temporary evacuation

By Published: Updated:

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Construction in Vestavia has caused a gas leak near the Vestavia Hills Elementary West campus.

The fire department has been called. The gas line and air conditioning are both being shut off. As a precautionary measure, certain rooms will evacuate to the Civic Center. Officials say the evacuation should be short term.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

