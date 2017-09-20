Jefferson County gives $69 million to schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Commission gave a $69 million surplus to local schools Wednesday.

The money was divided among the 12 school districts that exist within Jefferson County, based on the number of students in each district:

· Bessemer: $2,459,972.28

· Birmingham: $16,000,671.85

· Fairfield: $1,179,990.19

· Homewood: $2,756,803.27

· Hoover: $9,129,049.24

· Leeds: $1,266,713.39

· Midfield: $738,995.10

· Mountain Brook: $2,909,792.22

· Tarrant: $774,546.94

· Trussville: $2,998,737.63

· Vestavia Hills: $4,732,068.54

· Jefferson County: $24,052,659.36

School districts can use the money, within legal bounds, however they see fit.

For example, Jefferson County Schools will put its $24 million toward renovating nine schools and building seven new ones.

Jefferson County Superintendent Craig Pouncey said the project will help alleviate overcrowding in elementary schools, which now use more than 75 portable classrooms.

“This is a jump start. We saw an immediate need for education in Jefferson County, and it was the Jefferson County Commission’s pleasure to be able to write this check,” said Jimmie Stephens, president of the commission.

Stephens explained that the surplus was the result of the restructuring of the county’s debt.