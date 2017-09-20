Leeds moves to separate from Jefferson County Personnel Board

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Leeds put forth a resolution to separate itself from the Jefferson County Personnel Board and passed an ordinance to create its own hiring structure Monday. The move came as a surprise to many city employees hired through the county board and raised concerns.

Among those concerns are the loss of protections for employees provided by the county board in the form of pay, benefits and seniority, as well as the loss of established structures for an unbiased selection and promotion process and procedures for filing grievances.

The JCPB also allows employees to transfer to other cities who also utilize the hiring board without losing rank or career progress.

But the Leeds resolution asserts that the city is unnecessarily hampered by the hiring process, adding that the city doesn’t receive an adequate number of qualified applicants for open positions. That statement is disputed by current employees.

“The real benefit of this is allowing us to hire how we want to hire and who we want to hire,” said Leeds Mayor David Miller.

The city council presented an ordinance Monday that will establish the Personnel Board for the City of Leeds. It states that withdrawal from the county board will be effective on September 30th, but the mayor said he doesn’t think that timeline will hold.

“It’s not going into effect on September 30th,” said Miller. “I would expect, knowing how these types of things work, that we will end up probably in litigation with the personnel board.”

Concern has a lot to do with the sudden nature of the decision and a lack of trust in the city’s leadership. One employee confirmed they were only just notified about the change this week.

In a response, the Deputy Director of the Jefferson County Personnel Board, Jeff Crenshaw, reached out to city employees via email saying the JCPB does not recognize nor accept the withdrawal, and it expects the city to comply with board rules and state law.