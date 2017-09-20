Local dog food company announces 6,000 pound donation to Houston

(WIAT) — A local company is donating dog food to help people’s pets affected by the recent hurricanes.

On Wednesday, the Gaines Family Farmstead announced a donation of 6,000 pounds of dog food treats to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

The natural dog food company has also committed 100 percent of the proceeds raised from the sale of their “Houston Strong” T-shirts to help organizations like the Houston Humane Society.

“When we heard about what was going on in Houston and in South Florida, we said, ‘Alright, this is our mission as a company, this is what we believe in’,” said Peyton Gaines, a co-founder of the company. “’Let’s try and also do whatever we can to help support the affected individuals and pets all over the Houston and Florida area’.”

The company told CBS42 News that they have raised more than $2,000 from t-shirt sales alone for Houston area relief.

The family still has shirts available here on their website.