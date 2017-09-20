Local dog food company announces 6,000 pound donation to Houston

By Published:

(WIAT) — A local company is donating dog food to help people’s pets affected by the recent hurricanes.

On Wednesday, the Gaines Family Farmstead announced a donation of 6,000 pounds of dog food treats to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

The natural dog food company has also committed 100 percent of the proceeds raised from the sale of their “Houston Strong” T-shirts to help organizations like the Houston Humane Society.

“When we heard about what was going on in Houston and in South Florida, we said, ‘Alright, this is our mission as a company, this is what we believe in’,” said Peyton Gaines, a co-founder of the company. “’Let’s try and also do whatever we can to help support the affected individuals and pets all over the Houston and Florida area’.”

The company told CBS42 News that they have raised more than $2,000 from t-shirt sales alone for Houston area relief.

The family still has shirts available here on their website. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s