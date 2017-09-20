Local residents concerned about family in the Caribbean as Maria pounds islands

(WIAT) — People living in Central Alabama who have ties to the Caribbean are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Maria as the now Category 4 storm makes its way over the Puerto Rico.

Irma Moore has 8 brothers and sisters and other family members living in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Moore says she Facetimed her family as they put metal shutters on their home for protection from the storm. She has been watching weather updates closely.

As of Wednesday morning, Moore says she has not heard from her family.

“They mean everything. That’s my livelihood. I go home twice a year,” Moore said. “They are all I have except friends here.”

In Birmingham, Moore is part of the Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization. It is made up 300 members that have ties to the Caribbean.

CBS 42 also spoke with another member of the organization who as family members in Dominic. He has not heard from them since the storm came through.