Huntsville PD: Shooting call at Williams P-8 determined to be a prank

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — 1:06 PM UPDATE: Huntsville Police say the shooting call at Williams was determined to be a prank. The school day will resume as normal.

Huntsville Police are investigating a possible shooting at Williams P-8 School.

According to Lt. Stacy Bates, a call came into the 911 center reporting a shooting at the school. Officers are currently clearing the school building room by room. Authorities say they have not found any evidence of a shooting at this time.

