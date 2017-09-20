Huntsville PD: Shooting call at Williams P-8 determined to be a prank

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — 1:06 PM UPDATE: Huntsville Police say the shooting call at Williams was determined to be a prank. The school day will resume as normal.

Shooting call at Williams school was determined to be a prank. HPD will be following up with an investigation. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) September 20, 2017

Huntsville Police are investigating a possible shooting at Williams P-8 School.

According to Lt. Stacy Bates, a call came into the 911 center reporting a shooting at the school. Officers are currently clearing the school building room by room. Authorities say they have not found any evidence of a shooting at this time.

HPD is investigating a call of a shooting at Williams School. Nothing has been found. No injuries and no weapons found. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) September 20, 2017

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.