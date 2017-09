BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Firefighters controlled a commercial fire late Tuesday night.

The fire happened in the 6900 block of 1st Avenue North at Mercy Auto. A Battalion Chief on duty says the fire was contained to one outside wall of the building, damaging only five percent of the structure. There was no damage to the inside of the building.

The chief says he wouldn’t call the fire arson, but it was very suspicious.

There were no injuries reported.