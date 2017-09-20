Toy and hobby shops try to stay relevant following Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy filing

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s a lot of talk about Toys ‘R’ Us filing for bankruptcy.

The retailer will continue to operate through the holiday season, but some bankruptcy experts say after the holidays are over, store closings are inevitable.

Toys ‘R’ Us is calling its bankruptcy a chance to restructure the company.

With America’s top toy seller filing for bankruptcy, local hobby and toy shops are chiming in about the importance of keeping the traditional toy industry alive.

Snoozy’s Kids toy store in Mountain Brook has been around for almost 30 years. It seems, now more than ever, the business is having to find ways to stay relevant.

Toys ‘R’ Us’ bankruptcy filing was largely due to the strong competition from Amazon and the fact that more kids are choosing tech items over traditional toys.

The owner of Snoozy’s tells CBS42 that traditional toys are crucial to child development.

“When they’re putting blocks together they’re figuring out how to go from nothingness to making your own creation, that’s what open in to toy where there are no rules,” said George Jones, owner of Snoozy’s Kids.

Jones also stresses the importance of supporting local businesses in order to keep the toy industry from completely shifting online.

The Model Box in Hoover is another hobby business trying to stay on top of the changing industry.

Although the shop is catered towards adults, the owner tells CBS42, in order to keep the hobby alive, younger generations need to get involved and he’s just not seeing that happen.

“Even the older generation who comes in with their son or grandson have a hard time trying to convince them that you know this is what we used to do and you should try it to,” said Jeremy Hartmann, owner of The Model Box.