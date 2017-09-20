Trussville residents disappointed by Fresh Market decision

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – Many Trussville residents were looking forward to getting a Fresh Market soon, but they found out this week that will not be happening.

Fresh Market confirmed to CBS 42 that the grocery store will not move forward with the store it was expected to open in Homestead Village. Below is the statement from the company:

“We have made the difficult decision to forego our new store opportunity in order to focus our investments on our existing store base. We understand this decision may disappoint many of the local residents who had patiently awaited our store to arrive, and sincerely apologize for having caused confusion by taking a pause on the market. For now, however, we will look to backfill our leased space with a replacement tenant.”
Randy Young, Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Development, The Fresh Market
Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat found out late last week that the store likely would not be coming to town. He informed the city council about it Monday. He says they and residents are disappointed by the news but he believes the developer, Blackwater Management Group, will be able to get another grocery store in the same location.

