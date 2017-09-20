Wings for Autism 2017 taking off this weekend in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wings for Autism is flying into the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport this weekend, giving people with disabilities and their families a way to get used to the flying experience.

The nationwide program allows families to take a “test-run” at checking in, receiving a boarding pass, going through security, finding a gate, and loading a plane. Once on the plane, passengers sit through real safety procedures and then experience taxiing around the airport.

Check-in starts at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23rd. After the flight experience, the airport will host a small reception for participants and their family members. If you’d like to register, click here. If you would like to volunteer, click here.

Southwest Airlines is sponsoring the aircraft while the Birmingham Airport serves as host. The event is also made possible through work by the Arc of Jefferson County.

You can learn more about the event by clicking here. You can also find out more about the Arc of Jefferson County by clicking here.

For questions, please contact Grace Johnson at gjohnson@arcofjeff.com or call 205-423-6244.