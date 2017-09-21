Be the Match: Learn how to become a bone marrow donor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As part of CBS 42’s Committed to a Cure day, I learned how easy it is to see if you are a match for someone in need of a transplant.

I spoke with Children’s of Alabama transplant coordinator Melissa Gibson Wallace to learn more, and to be tested myself.

I found out the process to enter yourself into the donor database is very simple, and painless. Melissa helped me swab my mouth–we used four cotton swabs on each side of my mouth, top and bottom.

I answered a few general health questions and that was it! Now my profile will be included in the international database, and they will contact me if I am a match.

To learn more about how you can Be the Match, visit BeTheMatch.org