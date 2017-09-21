Breakin’ Bread Food, Wine, & Beer Festival comes to Sloss Furnaces

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Originals is hosting the 15th annual Breakin’ Bread on Sunday, September 24th.

The event will feature dishes from 33 Birmingham Original member restaurants, as well as wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages. Guests will also be able to enjoy musical entertainment, cooking demonstrations, and cooking competitions.

Some Birmingham Originals restaurants featured include 5 Point Public House, The Bright Star, Little Savannah, Slice, and more. Visit the Birmingham Originals website to see a full list of participating restaurants.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Jones Valley Teaching Farm’s Woodlawn High School Urban Farm project.

The festival will take place on Sunday, September 24th from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces. Click here to purchase tickets.

