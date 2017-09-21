Celebrate Hispanic culture and heritage at the 15th Annual Fiesta Festival

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic heritage and culture is coming back for its 15th year.

Fiesta is celebrating the 15th annual festival in traditional quinceañera fashion with “A Celebration of Generations” theme. Festival-goers will have a chance to experience Hispanic art, music, food, and dance from over 20 different countries represented at the event.

Music-lovers can look forward to performances by international artists like Celso Piña, Hector Acosta El Torito, Jonatan Sanchez and DJ Crème.

Fiesta will take place at Linn Park on Saturday, September 30th from Noon – 8 p.m. Tickets to the event are $8 per person in advance and $15 at the gate. To purchase tickets or learn more about Fiesta, visit the website here.

You can also connect with the festival on the Fiesta Facebook page, Instagram, or Twitter.

