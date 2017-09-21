Deputies investigating homicide after shooting victim dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating a homicide after a shooting victim died from his injuries.

According to Chief Deputy Randy Christian, deputies responded to a shooting in the 9900 block of Parkway East after receiving a call from Birmingham Poice. Officials learned that the shooting occurred at a residence in the 1000 block of 14th Avenue Northwest.

The shooting victim, identified as 39-year-old Toney Felix Myers, fled the scene. He was attempting to drive himself to the hospital when he wrecked his car on Parkway East. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators have gathered that Myers went to the residence looking for his girlfriend. While there, he got into an altercation with a male suspect. The situation escalated to a fight in which the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot Myers.

The suspect fled the scene and is at large.

If you have any information, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.