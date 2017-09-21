Mercedes Benz to create 600+ new jobs in Alabama by building electric cars

VANCE, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey joined Mercedes Benz officials Thursday morning at the plant in Tuscaloosa County to announce an initiative that could bring over 600 new jobs to the state.

Mercedes is investing $1 billion to produce electric passenger vehicles at the Tuscaloosa County plant in Vance. Company officials would not say when the cars will begin to roll off the assembly line or when they will start the hiring process.

During her visit, Ivey also celebrated Mercedes’ 20th anniversary of opening a factory in the state that produces 300,000 cars every year. Ivey says she is excited the automotive company continues to invest in Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama.

“To the folks at Mercedes Benz and the company’s leadership around the world, thank you for taking a chance on Alabama,” Ivey said. “And thanks for being a trailblazer. And thank you for giving our folks opportunities.”

CEO and President Jason Hoff says Mercedes is also building a new battery plant for the vehicles in Tuscaloosa. Hoff said the new electric cars will continue to help provide economic growth for his company and for Alabama.

“Last year Alabamians helped build over one million vehicles in the state of Alabama,” Hoff said. “The automotive industry is the driving force behind the economic growth and prosperity here in Alabama.”

Mercedes officials will break ground in Bibb County Friday morning for the new Global Logistics center. That facility will support worldwide operations for Mercedes Benz.