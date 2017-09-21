Things to do in Nashville after watching Alabama take on Vanderbilt

(WIAT) — Crimson Tide football fans will be traveling to Nashville this weekend for the Vanderbilt game.

In addition to the game, many Alabama fans can enjoy some other fun actives in Music City.

Broadway is a street filled with Honkey Tonk bars with live music. When it comes to tourist attractions, two sites to check out are the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame.

Travel agent Hope Maxwell tells CBS 42 Nashville has plenty of great food spots in areas like West End and the Gultch.

“There is plenty of great things to do you can breakfast at the pancake pantry, start with gameday activities, walk around downtown and have a full fun day,” said Maxwell.

The Nashville Convention and Visitor’s Corporation also recommends Germantown for restaurants and shopping.

Alabama plays Vanderbilt Saturday at 2-30pm. The game is on CBS 42.