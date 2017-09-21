Tuscaloosa Police Identify Suspect in Murder Case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-Police in Tuscaloosa have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

Capital Murder warrants were issued for the arrest of 19 year old Lorenzo Polke. Captain Kip Hart with the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit believes Polke killed 37 year old Bobby Lee Herrod. Hart says investigators got valuable information from the public and from the stores video surveillance system.

“We need help from the community and we got help from them to find him. This guy fired several times and a couple of them hit the victim” Hart said.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at 9pm at Winston’s Mini Mart gas station parking lot off MLK Boulevard. Authorities believe the victim and suspect knew each other but have not released details on a motive. Herrod was shot in the head, police say a number of bullets were fired during the shooting.

Tuscaloosa resident Laqualen Bell has two young children and worries about their safety since she lives near the business where the shooting happened.

“I didn’t want to be walking past this store last night and one of my children caught a bullet like an innocent bystander thing. That wouldn’t stand for me, that is not safe and I think we need more police patrols here” Bell said.

City council woman Sonya Mckinstry is upset about the recent violence. Mckinstry posted her feelings on her Facebook page.

“I’m not pleased what is taking place, I don’t know how we are going to fix it but I just know we need to stop it. It is bothering me that a mother has to bury their child and here the mother of the killer has also lost their kid”.

Tuesday night’s shooting is the 14th homicide this year.