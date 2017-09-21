What is Lincoln-Douglas? Moore-Strange debate format explained

(WIAT) — The Thursday night debate between Luther Strange and Roy Moore will not be the typical debate viewers are used to seeing on television.

The two candidates have opted for a Lincoln-Douglas style of debate. It’s a unique format with a lot of history, but it’s not used very often now.

However, as Dr. John Mayfield from Samford tells CBS42 News, tonight’s debate won’t actually have much in common with the historical Lincoln-Douglas debate.

The only thing that makes tonight’s debate Lincoln-Douglas debate is the lack of a moderator.

Strange and Moore won’t have to answer questions, and they won’t have as much time to talk as their predecessors either.

Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas had 90 minutes each in their 1858 Senate debate.

The opener spoke for an hour, the next 90 minutes, then the opener got 30 more minutes for a rebuttal. The debate on Thursday is in five-minute increments.

Mayfield does not expect to hear much depth on policy, although Strange has stated that he hopes to get as much in as he can. He believes Moore has a reason for wanting this format.

“I kind of suspect he insisted on this kind of format because he doesn’t want anybody asking any questions,” Strange said. “He hasn’t done very well when he’s been asked about policy issues and things that people care about. So we’re going to use the opportunity to talk issues, the things that people care about in the state.”

CBS42 reached out to Moore for an interview, but he declined.

Mayfield tells CBS42 that he believes the man who wins the debate will be the one with the best stage presence and the best sound bite.