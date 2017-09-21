Where to watch live: Roy Moore, Sen. Luther Strange debate in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The unmoderated debate between Roy Moore and Sen. Luther Strange is set for today, Thursday Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

CBS 42’s Jack Royer will be live from the debate location on the CBS 42 News at 5 ahead of the debate.

There are several places you can watch the debate live:

