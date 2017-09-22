2 arrested for eluding police after short car chase ends in crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Thursday morning car chase ended in the arrest of two men for attempting to elude police and other drug-related charges.

On Thursday, Septemeber 21st, a DeKalb County Deputy saw a car sitting in the middle of County Road 964. The deputy pulled in behind the vehicle with blue lights flashing and the car pulled away at a high rate of speed.

After a short pursuit, the suspects crashed the vehicle near the Marshal County line.

28-year-old Jose Guadalupe Perez of Albertville and 22-year-old Miguel DeJesus of Kilpatrick were both arrested. Authorities searched the vehicle and found open containers of beer, a cooler of beer, a clear pipe with white residue, a clear baggie containing meth, two shotguns, and brass knuckles.

Both suspects were charged with attempt to elude, reckless endangerment, drug paraphernalia, short bar rifle possession, unlawful possession of prohibited beverage, carrying brass knuckles, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Perez, the driver of the vehicle, was also arrested on two warrants for violating probation and reckless endangerment.