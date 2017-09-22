67-year-old Irondale woman brutally beaten in her kitchen during home invasion

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 67-year-old woman is in the hospital after she was brutally beaten in her kitchen during a home invasion Friday morning.

CBS 42’s Leigh Garner spoke to the victim’s son. He tells us she sustained a lot of injuries to her head and face, and that she is extremely swollen.

Early Friday morning, police say Dannie Buchanan Jr chose the normally quiet Creekview neighborhood at random and broke into the woman’s home. Her son believes the suspect was trying to take her car.

‘[We’ve] never had anything like this happen before. I’m very upset and angry about it happening,” Doug Warren told us. He lives across the street from the victim.

When police arrived, Buchanan allegedly jumped into a police cruiser and took off.

“”I’m assuming he was trying for a way out and realized, oops, I can’t go that way,” neighbor Connie Webb said.

The neighborhood is one way in and out, and Buchanan allegedly tried to slam the crusher through a gated cemetery before leaving the vehicle behind and barricading himself inside another home. That’s where police were able to take him into custody.

Buchanan is being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.