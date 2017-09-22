AMBER Alert ends after guests recognize 4 Florida kids at Alabama hotel

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The four siblings at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Manatee County were found safe and sound early Friday morning.

The children were at a Hampton Inn in Eufaula, Alabama. Two alert hotel guests recognized the kids when they were playing in the lobby and notified police.

Police found the matching car listed in the AMBER Alert along with the children’s mother, Jaima Gaduean.

Wednesday, an AMBER Alert was issued for 12-year-old Jowella, 10-year-old Joseph Gadeaun, 8-year-old Jacqueline Gadeaun and 6-year-old Jocelyn Gadeaun.

Last Friday, the children were staying at their grandmother’s house in Bradenton, who has temporary custody. Jaima Gadeaun came by and picked the kids up.

The Eufaula, Alabama, police department arrested Jaima Gadeuan without incident and she is awaiting an extradition hearing to be brought back to Florida to face her charges.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Jaima Gadeaun is charged with Interference with Child Custody and Aggravated Battery, an unrelated charge from a July incident. It is not known when she will be returned to Manatee County.

The children will be placed in a temporary shelter until they can be returned to Manatee County.

WFLA News Channel 8 Reporter John Rogers spoke with the children’s father, Joseph Gadeaun, on Friday. He had a message for his kids.

“I just want to say I love you kids and miss you so much. I knew you were in safe hands. I wasn’t worried. I just need you to pray with me for Mom to get herself together. I’m sorry for all the damage we caused for you and everyone,” said Joseph Gadeaun.